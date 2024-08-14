Special Tourist Train On Occasion Of Pitru Pakshalu

Tour Times in association with South Star Rail, the most successful Private Train operatorsunder Bharat Gaurav Scheme of Indian Railways, have announced the next departure on 14.09.2024 – 28.09.2024 (15Days) as Mahalaya Paksha Moksha Sthala Yatra to Prayag – Gaya – Kasi – Ayodhya – Mathura - Ujjain – Omkareshwar – Somnath – Dwaraka – Bet Dwaraka – Nageshwar – Matru Gaya which offers a unique opportunity to explore India's rich spiritual heritage, steeped in ancient traditions and the essence of divinity. This precisely crafted journey promises a profound and transformative experience for all the yatris.

Yatris have the opportunity to offer Pinda Tarpanam at Gaya and Matrugaya on the occasion of Pitru Pakshalu, exploring the spiritual charm of Varanasi, visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, visiting Mathura, Dwarka, Somanath; Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and bathing in the holy confluence of Prayagraj and experiencing the spiritual atmosphere.

This Special Train Departing from Madurai via Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet enabling tourists to board the train.

This Special Tourist Train is well equipped with variety of amenities, including PA Systems for Entertainment & Announcements Onboard, CCTV Cameras, Dedicated Coach Security & Tour Managers, Travel Insurance, Hotels, Sightseeing & Transfers, and Unlimited South Indian Meals & Beverages Onboard and off board, No Luggage Worry – Carry only Luggage Needed for Night Stay or Sightseeing that will make your Journey Hassle – Free. Yatris can also avail LTC/LFC facility. 3 AC (Comfort) Rs. 53,500 /-

For Enquiries and Bookings book online visit www.traintour.in

Join us on this divine journey and let the spiritual essence of India guide you towards inner peace and enlightenment.