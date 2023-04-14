Summer 2023: Best Places to Visit this Summer in Telangana

Telangana state is located in southern part of India, it has got a rich history as well as culture and numerous tourist attractions. This state has so much to offer to the tourists, which include cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes. The state is very rich in culture, history and natural beauty, thus making it a perfect destination for a vacation.



1. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is Telangana's largest city, having a population of more than 10 million. The capital of Telangana is home to many world -famous landmarks, such as the Charminar and Shaheed Minar. The city is famous for its luxury hotels and shopping malls. The city retains much of its medieval charm with imposing palaces and mosques, overlooking narrow streets lined with cafes and stores. Many tourist visit the state to visit Ramoji Film city, it has got numerous attractions such Bahubali set and so on.

2. Annapurna wild life sanctuary

This sanctuary is located on the outskirts of Warangal and it offers stunning views of the surroundings. Apart form wildlife, Visitors can also enjoy hiking, horse riding, bird watching and other outdoor activities. The best time to visit Annapurna wildlife sanctuary is between Janauary and March, when the weather and vegetation are green. Visitors can expect more crowd during the peak season (July to October), the scenery remains unchanged.

3. Kakatiya Hill station

This one is the most popular tourist destinations In Telangana. The hill has several temples as well as caves, which include the famous Venkateshwara temple. There are numerous attractions and activities to enjoy at Kakatiya Hill Station, making it in the perfect place to spend your time. The most popular sites include the Kakatiya Fort, the Church of ST John the Baptist and the Botanical Garden.

4. Warangal

Warangal is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Telangana, known as the "City of Lakes" Warangal is a hotspot for tourist who love nature walks, beaches, shopping and nightlife. The city is home to numerous historical monuments, including the Kakatiya dynasty royal palace and also known for its horticulture and traditional dances Warangal also houses few great restaurants that serve regional cuisines from across India.

5. Narasapur

Narsapur is located in the Khammam district of Telangana. Numerous temples and historical sites are located here. There are many things to see and do in Narsasapur including visits to emple, ancient monuments, gardens, lakes, beaches and wildlife sanctuaries. The city is well connected by rail and road and it has numerous hotels and resorts are available for visitors.

6. Karimnagar

Karimnagar is a beautiful city having a rich history and is well known for its temples and historical sites. Karimnagar is also known for its hot summers and peaceful rural landscape. It has several tourist attractions such as the Meenaskhi Amman Temple and Jain Temple. It also home to several lakes and forests, making it an excellent destination for nature lovers.

7. Kakatiya hills

This iconic hill range in the city's outskirts is a popular tourist destination because of is natural beauty and historical significance. This is a very popular tourist destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers who love hiking as well as trekking. It provides panoramic view of Hyderabad and surrounding areas. It offers stunning cityscape views and it is said to be where Princess Kakatiya ruled over her kingdom.

8. Nagarjuna Sagar

There is another popular tourist destination in the state of Telangana. Some of the best places to visit is Nagarjuna Sagar are the Kondapalli temple, Mahakali temple, Kapilashwaram temple, and Ranganathaswamy temple. Thera are numerous other attractions hers as well, which include waterfalls and lakes. If you are looking for an adventure, you can go hiking or biking these areas.

9. Tirumala temple

The above temple is one of the India's most popular tourist destination and one of the prominent temples in the world. It is located in the state capital, Hyderabad and it is worth visiting if you are pilgrim or want to see few fantastic architecture. Other highlights of Tirumala temple include the famous Venkateshwara temple, Anjayneya Temple and Kalyana Mantapa. Numerosu attractions are available at Tirumala making it a must visit place for tourists. These include elephant rides, climbing temples and sunrise viewings.