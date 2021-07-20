Sunken City 'Thonis - Heracleion' discovered off of Egypt

On Monday, July 19, divers have uncovered the unusual military vessel remnants from the ancient drowned city of Thônis-Heracleion. Which was formerly Egypt's greatest Mediterranean port as well as a funerary complex indicating the presence of Greek merchants.



The city, which dominated the area for decades until Alexander the Great founded Alexandria adjacent at the mouth of a western branch of the Nile in 331 BC, ruled its entrance to Egypt at the mouth of a western branch of the Nile. Thônis-Heracleion was recovered in 2001 in Abu Qir bay nearby Alexandria, Egypt's second largest city. It was destroyed and drowned along with a vast section of the Nile delta by many earthquakes and tidal waves.

Meanwhile, the military vessel drowned only when legendary temple of Amun it was moored near to fell in the second century BC, according to an Egyptian-French mission led by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM).

Whereas, according to Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry, preliminary studies reveal the hull of the 25-meter flat-bottomed ship, including oars and a big sail, was constructed in the classical tradition and also featured traits of Ancient Egyptian construction. As per the mission, the remnants of a vast Greek funeral area dating back to the earliest years of the 4th century BC were discovered in another part of the city.

The ministry expressed the importance and stated that the presence of Greek merchants in that city is brilliantly written by such a findings. During the late Pharaonic dynasties, the Greeks were allowed to settle there. They constructed their own sanctuaries beside Amun's massive temple. Those were also demolished at the same time, and their ruins were discovered mingled in with those of the Egyptian temple.