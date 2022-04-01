Ugadi: Know the history & significance of this festival

As per the Hindu Calendar, Ugadi or Yugadi is celebrated on the 1st day of the Chaitra month. This festival marks the New Year's Day for numerous southern states, which include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This year, we would be celebrating Ugadi on 2nd April.

Yugadi is made up of 2 words, yuga means age and adi means beginning, which translates into the beginning of a new age. The term Ugadi has been used by the Telegu people, whereas people belonging to Karnataka, they tend to use Yugadi for the festival.

Ugadi History

As per popular legends, the universe was created by the Lord Brahma on the same day, as that of Ugadi. Lord Brahma, then went to introduce days, weeks, months and years in order to keep track of the time. Hence it is believed Ugadi marks the beginning or the first day of the universe.

When it comes to Hindu scriptures, Yugaadikrit was one of the many names of the Lord Vishnu, which does mean that, the creator of ages or Yuga. Therefore, Kannadiga as well as Telugu people tend to worship the lord Vishnu and seek blessings from the lord for happiness and also prosperity in their lives.

Significance of this festival

This festival marks the arrival of the spring season. It also marks the beginning of a new era. Devotees tend to worship Lord Vishnu, who is the creator of Yuga or ages. Hence , the significance of this festival is extremely crucial to the people living in the Deccan region.

Celebration and rituals

The day starts with a ritualistic oil bath, then followed by prayers. There are numerous customs associated with the ugadi festival, one of which is making of the Ugadi pachadi, a special pachadi is made using raw mango, neem flower, jaggery, tamarind, salt and chilli. It is stated that, ugadi pachadi is said to highlight the essence of life.