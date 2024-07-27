Understanding your body: Common health issues for women

We frequently see women grappling with a unique set of health challenges throughout their lives. Hormonal fluctuations, biological differences, and the demands of balancing work, family, and personal well-being all contribute to this complexity. Understanding these key factors and implementing effective management strategies is crucial for maintaining optimal health at every stage. Let’s explore six common conditions women often face and how to better manage them.



1. Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)



Often overlooked, urinary tract infections are more common in women, with the infections responsible for 8.3 million hospital visits every year, because of the shorter urethra and the anus being close to the urethra and vagina. UTIs are caused by the presence of E.coli, not practicing hygiene, or using a diaphragm and the anatomy itself puts women at risk.

8 UTI can be prevented by staying well-hydrated, practicing good hygiene such as wiping from front to back, and urinating after sexual intercourse, along with the consumption of cranberry juice or supplements.

8 For those who frequently contract UTIs, regular medical check-ups can aid in early detection and proper management.

2. Variations in Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual irregularities, such as varying cycle lengths and dysmenorrhea, are common among women due to hormonal changes, stress, obesity, tumors, and miscarriages/pregnancy. Irregularities such as dysmenorrhea (painful periods) mostly involve severe cramps, nausea, fatigue, and diarrhea and are said to be caused by higher levels of prostaglandin. Secondary dysmenorrhea can also be indicative of conditions like endometriosis or fibroids.

8 The pain can be managed by applying heat to the lower abdomen, resting, and avoiding caffeine, smoking, and alcohol.

8 Light exercise and a balanced diet can also help relieve the symptoms.

8 For severe cases, early intervention and medical care are recommended.

PCOS



Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is an endocrine disorder affecting around 3.7 to 22.5% of women and is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excessive androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries. PCOS is known to cause weight gain, acne, hirsutism (excessive hair growth), and difficulty conceiving.

8 Regular exercise and a balanced diet, avoiding triggers like dairy, can help manage weight and insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS.

8 Early diagnosis and a comprehensive approach to treatment can significantly improve the quality of life for women with PCOS.

3. Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis, characterized by fragile bones, low bone density, and strength, is mostly prevalent in the elderly and females with 48.8 million Indian women diagnosed, and is majorly caused by the reduction of estrogen, improper diet, or even hyperthyroidism in women post-menopause.

8 The consequences of osteoporosis can be reduced by increasing the intake of calcium and vitamin D and bone density can be maintained through regular practice of weight-bearing exercises, such as hopping and strength training.

8 It is also best to avoid smoking and limit alcohol and tobacco

consumption to reduce the intensity of the symptoms.

4. Depression

Depression poses a major mental health challenge for women in India. The form of depression women experience after giving birth, postpartum depression, is often overlooked and is seen amongst 18% of Indian women after giving birth. Postpartum depression may involve difficulty bonding with your baby, fear of not being a good mother, and severe anxiety, along with persistent sadness, fatigue, weight loss, sleep disturbances, irritability,

8 To manage depression, it’s crucial to seek professional help through therapy or counseling.

8 Having a strong support system that provides emotional support and helps avoid loneliness.

5. Cancer

Women in India are at risk of breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer, with one in five developing the disease at least once. Therefore, regular screenings, such as mammograms, pap smears, and pelvic examinations, are a must for women.

8 Maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption can help prevent these cancers.

8 Taking precautionary vaccinations like the HPV vaccine can reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer and testing for hereditary cancers can provide early warnings and allow for proactive measures to be taken.

8 It is also recommended to avoid the use of plastic and other carcinogenic chemicals often found in certain beauty products.

Through proactive management and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle, many health conditions can be effectively controlled. This can lead to a longer, healthier life with a reduced risk of chronic diseases.