Uttarayan and Dakshinayan 2024 dates: All you want to know

As the festival season approaches, the air is filled with excitement and joy. This time of the year marks the celebration of the harvest festival, where people engage in various festivities, soaking in the winter sun, flying colourful kites, relishing delectable dishes, and embracing the spirit of happiness and hope for a promising future. Notably, this period coincides with the transition of the sun from the Sagittarius zodiac to the Capricorn zodiac, known as Makar Sankranti.

In North India, this celestial transition is observed as Uttarayan during Makar Sankranti. The term "Uttarayan" originates from "Uttar" and "Ayana," denoting north and movement, respectively. Dedicated to Lord Surya, devotees in North India kickstart the day by taking an early morning dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges. Following this, they offer prayers to Lord Surya, seeking blessings for prosperity and a bountiful harvest. Farmers, in particular, pray for favourable conditions and a fruitful season.

Uttarayan is celebrated over two days in Gujarat, where the vibrant International Kite Festival takes center stage in Ahmedabad. According to Drik Panchang, Uttarayan is slated for celebration on January 15, with the Sankranti moment occurring at 2:54 AM on January 14.

According to the Bhagwad Gita, the six months of Uttarayan are considered highly auspicious. It is believed that those who pass away during this period ascend directly to heaven. Consequently, auspicious activities such as yojna, job pursuits, business endeavours, vows, and weddings are considered especially propitious during this time. Millions of pilgrims flock to sacred sites like Prayag, Sangam, or Gangasagar to take a holy dip in the Ganga or Yamuna rivers on this auspicious day.

Contrasting Uttarayan, Dakshinayan marks the sun's movement from the Cancer zodiac to the Capricorn zodiac, symbolizing its journey southward. Dakshinayan for the year 2024 is set to commence on July 16.

As these celestial events unfold, communities come together to celebrate the cycles of nature, offering prayers for abundance, prosperity, and the well-being of all. The festivals of Uttarayan and Dakshinayan not only connect people to their cultural roots but also inspire a sense of reverence for the cosmic dance of the sun and its impact on their lives.