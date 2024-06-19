Vat Purnima 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, and Significance

The auspicious occasion of Vat Purnima is celebrated annually with great devotion and dedication. This special day sees married women fasting and praying for the blessings and longevity of their husbands. Similar to Vat Savitri Vrat, Vat Purnima Vrat holds significant importance among married women, who observe it with immense reverence. Here’s a comprehensive guide to Vat Purnima 2024, including the date, muhurat, rituals, and significance.

Vat Purnima 2024: Date

Vat Purnima is observed during the Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti, as per the Purnima calendar. However, according to the Amanta calendar, it is celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima. For 2024, Drik Panchang states that Vat Purnima will be celebrated on June 21.

Vat Purnima 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for Vat Purnima in 2024, according to Drik Panchang, begins with the Purnima tithi at 7:31 AM on June 21 and concludes at 6:37 AM on June 22.

Vat Purnima 2024: Rituals

On Vat Purnima, married women observe a day-long fast. In the evening, they worship Goddess Savitri and Satyawan under a banyan tree. During the rituals, devotees wear new clothes, apply vermilion on their foreheads, and place a banyan leaf on their heads. Unmarried women can also participate in Vat Purnima Vrat, praying for a good husband while wearing yellow clothes during their prayers to the Goddess.

Vat Purnima 2024: Significance

The observance of Vat Purnima includes a three-day fast, beginning two days before the festival. The banyan tree, or Vat, holds immense significance during this festival as it symbolizes the three supreme deities of Hinduism: Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. Married women fast and pray under the banyan tree, seeking blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

This sacred observance highlights the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual values associated with marital devotion and the veneration of nature in Hindu traditions.