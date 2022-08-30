Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Wishes, Messages & Quotes to share with your loved ones

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the auspicious Hindu Festival, celebrated during the month of August or September. It marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and it is celebrated for period of 10 days across the nation.



During the festival, devotees tend to bring Lord Ganesha idol to their respective homes or have a common Ganesh statue for a particular locality. Lord Ganesha is considered as God of Wisdom and Good Fortune; they tend to seek his blessing for a prosperous and happy life.

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, greetings, messages, wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

1. A new sunrise, a new start, oh lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.

3. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

4. May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi

5. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

6. May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

7. May Lord Ganpati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

8. Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one.

9. As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and chanting Ganapati Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022

10. May Lord VighnaVinayaka,

Remove all your obstacles,

And visits you with luck!

A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

11. Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

12. May Lord Ganesha mentor you and protect you from all the evils. May Ganesha ji remove every obstacle from your way. May lord Ganesha bless you with abundant happiness. May you receive everything that you pray from Lord Ganesha on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Wish you and family a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

13. May the divine light of Lord Ganesha fill your life with everything you have wished for. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

14. Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows and Peda to relish worldly offerings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

15. Vakratund mahakay, Suryakoti samprabha, Nirvighnam Kurume devam, Sarvakaryesu sarvada. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

16. Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!