Vishu 2020: Here Are A Few Beautiful Rangoli Designs Which Add Colour To Your Festival

Vishu 2020: All the Keralite's celebrate the holy day 'Vishu' in a very traditional manner and offer prayers to God for their well-being. And to escalate the festive mood and beautifully decorate their home, all the ladies will design awesome 'Rangoli's'.

Well, as this festival is only a day away, we Hans India are here with a few best designs of Rangoli's for our readers… Have a look and make your condo's gleam with colourfulRangoli's.

Free Hand Rangoli – Floral Design

Floral Rangoli

KolamRangoli

Kolam Design With Dots

Dots Design

Simple And Small Dotted Rangoli

Floral RangoliWith Dots

These Rangoli designs are simple yet look attractive!!! So girls, make your home shine with the floral and Rangoli decorations making the festive day celebration to reach a notch higher!!!

