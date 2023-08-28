Wanderlove: Bumble’s new trend chronicles the flourishing romance across cities

1 in 3 (33%) people on Bumble say that they are now more open to travel and relationships with people who are not in their current city

‘Always on the go’ has become characteristic of young Indians, quite literally, as many venture beyond their hometowns for better opportunities, new experiences or just a fresh start. Hybrid work mode post pandemic is allowing ‘digital nomads’ explore life in new cities and take up adventurous travel plans. Same goes for love.

Bumble’s new dating trend ‘wanderlove’ shows that 1 in 3 (33%) people on Bumble say that they are now more open to travel and relationships with people who are not in their current city.

Pranita Bajoria, who found her husband on Bumble when she relocated from Mumbai to Jaipur, on her experience of finding love in a new city share “At first, it was scary, but the thrill of something new and exciting motivated me. I'm grateful I took the plunge and went on a date with my now husband, Shiprak. The city which was strange and aloof to me at the start, but then became friendly and warm because I had someone to visit new places and have new experiences with, all while experiencing being with him! If you’re looking to date in a new city, be open to new experiences. I think the most important effort I made was just taking that first step to ask him to meet me, and the rest is history.”

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shares, “There is always so much to explore in a new city, especially with your new connection! Plan fun dates to spend time with your special someone and explore the city at the same time–be it hidden quaint cafes or khau ghallis, boutique stores or weekend flea markets, historic sites or iconic pubs and restaurants. This way you can also get to know each other’s preferences and interests.”

Bumble shares top tips on how to make new connections and date in a new city. Explore before a routine set in Step out and familiarise yourself with the best spots the city has to offer with your connection before you set into a routine.

Filter to your liking, values and interests Set yourself up to meet like-minded people by using Bumble’s Interest Badges and Advanced Filters that are designed to act as conversation starters that help break the ice and connect over shared interests.

Be open-minded Just like you might be more open to trying a new food or activity, you could apply that same attitude to using Bumble to date in a new city. Adjust your date filters—perhaps your age range, or the sort of relationship you’re after—to be a bit more flexible.

Try activities together Deepen your connection and discover local gems through shared activities. Try pottery, cooking, learning a new language, or exploring local art forms together. Engaging in new experiences can help build meaningful connections.