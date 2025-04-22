What to Eat and Drink During a Heatwave

When temperatures soar, the body works harder to stay cool, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and fatigue. Proper nutrition and hydration are essential to support the body’s natural cooling system and maintain energy levels.

A balanced diet, rich in fluids and nutrient-dense foods, helps regulate body temperature, supports digestion, and ensures your body functions optimally during extreme heat.

Important Nutrients to Focus On

Carbohydrates:

Provide essential energy, especially from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. These complex carbs help maintain energy levels without causing sugar spikes.

Proteins:

Support tissue repair, immune function, and enzyme production. Good sources include lean meats, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils, tofu, and other plant-based proteins.

Healthy Fats:

Aid in vitamin absorption and cell health. Opt for unsaturated fats like those in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

Fluids:

Hydration is vital in hot weather. It regulates temperature, supports digestion, and ensures proper nutrient absorption.

Foods and Drinks That Help

Hydrating Drinks:

• Water (frequent sips throughout the day)

• Coconut water

• Lemon water with a pinch of salt and sugar

• Buttermilk and sattu drinks

• Fresh smoothies and natural milkshakes

Water-Rich Foods:

• Watermelon, cucumber, oranges, tomatoes, and muskmelon

• Fresh fruits and vegetable salads

• Yogurt and curd-based dishes

What to Avoid in Extreme Heat

• Sugary and processed foods such as biscuits, packaged snacks, and white bread

• Heavy meats and greasy dishes like fried or curry-based meals

• Saturated fats and trans fats, including butter, ghee, and packaged junk food

• Caffeinated drinks, sodas, and alcohol, which lead to further dehydration

• Spicy foods, which can increase internal heat and cause discomfort

Simple Tips for Staying Cool and Energized

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink fluids regularly, even if you’re not thirsty.

2. Eat Smaller, More Frequent Meals: This helps digestion and maintains energy levels.

3. Avoid Dehydrating Drinks: Limit caffeine, sodas, and alcohol.

4. Include High-Water-Content Foods: Add hydrating fruits and vegetables to your meals.

5. Choose Cooling Foods: Salads, yogurt, smoothies, and buttermilk are ideal.

6. Limit Heavy Meals: Avoid fried and spicy foods that can feel heavy in the heat.

7. Plan Ahead: Eat a small snack before going out and store food safely to prevent spoilage.

Managing your diet during a heatwave can protect you from heat-related issues and keep your energy levels steady. Focus on hydration, light meals, and water-rich foods to stay healthy, cool, and refreshed through the hottest days.