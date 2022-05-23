What to include in your picnic basket?

When you are planning to go for a picnic, you need to carry all essential items, to make it memorable one.



Plates, utensils, glasses & napkins

Depending on your choice of your location and your occasion, one can use casual sets of disposable plates, knives, cups and utensils or you can one also decide use their favourite crystal, silver and table linens. Since dishing salads using an a plastic spoon can be both, lengthy and slow process, so you must consider packing serving spoons.

Corkscrew and a bottle opener

Many individuals like to include beverages like a bottle of wine or imported sparkling water to pack a corkscrew or a bottle opener with you.

With beverages which require more than your bare hand to open, forgetting these gadgets can also make you curse the day you thought of talking your picnic away from your backyard.

Healthy Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Snacks

It does not matter, if you are outside your house, you would still require to have healthy meals at different intervals. Your basket must have breakfast, lunch, dinner and meal for snacks.

Few of the foods not to forget in your basket are handy salads, fresh fruits, boiled eggs, cooked rice, chapatis or rotis and dessert food. And for kids, chips, cakes, muffins, bread and cheese.

Cutting boards and a knife

One cannot imagine having fresh fruits and salads which need cutting and do not forget to carry a cutting board and a knife.

Packing these two items in your basket would offer you easy time, when you require to cut things such as fruits, vegetables, cheese and bread.

Ice packs or thermos

Nobody wishes to have a scenario, wherein you will find the entire food in your basket is spoilt. It can be worst nightmare to your picnic.

To avoid such disappointments, one needs to put in numerous ice packs in your baskets or a thermos. You ingredients must be packed having enough ice to keep your food safe and keep them chilled till you serve. Likewise, when you have brought hot food with you, thermos would help you maintain them to remain them at a safe temperature at 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rigid Food containers

The thumb rule for a picnic, you must stick to a simple dishes and foods which do not require to maintain a specific temperature, they are not perishable and are easy to pack.

When it comes to packing food in your picnic basket, always choose food containers having tight fitting lids and also avoid zippered bags, plastic wraps and foils.

The use of rigid containers would protect tender as well as soft foods such as sandwiches and cut fruits from spoiling. Their spill-proof quality is also plus as it would prevent spills from damaging other items in the basket.

Paper towels and wipes

Baby towels and wipes, they are perfect companion to your picnic, they are easy to pack and dispose of, hence the ideal items for cleaning spillages as well as cleaning dirt and stains. Baby wipes can also serve as a hand sanitizer for killing bacteria in hand before eating.

Frozen water bottles

Do not forget to have frozen water bottle in your picnic basket, during summer it would be very useful. Packing frozen water bottles would serve two purposes. One they will keep the foodstuff and other basket ingredients cool and as they melt, they would supply you with some cold water for quenching your thirst without occupying a bigger room in your basket.

However, you remember to leave a headroom when filling your bottle to cater for expansion when the water freezes. Also, it is vital to avoid packing glass bottles as they can easily shatter when they freeze.

Decorating items

While your atmosphere might be a perfect place for refreshing and offering the most excellent ambience you ever dreamt of, you might require to carry a few flowers, candles and lighters to enhance your romantic mood.

You also have to make sure, to check for fire instruction and look for the natural area to keep your environment safe. When using the candles, one has to be keen to contain the flames, and remember to keep them out entirely before you pack and leave because even a tiny flame can be dangerous and it can lead to forest as well as bush fires.