When is Chhath Puja 2023? History, meaning and rituals

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in some regions of Nepal. This festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and usually falls in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, which corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. Chhath Puja dates vary every year as they are determined based on the lunar calendar.

CHHATH PUJA DATES 2023

Nahay Khay (Day 1): November 17, 2023: Devotees take a holy bath and eat a satvika meal. This day symbolizes purification and preparation for the upcoming rituals.

Lohanda and Kharna (Day 2): November 18, 2023: On this day, devotees observe a nirjala vrat, abstaining from both food and water. At night they consume a special prasad called lohanda, which is offered to the Sun God.

Sandhya Arghya (Day 3): November 19, 2023: Devotees offer arghya, an offering of water and other items, to the setting Sun God. This arghya is a way of expressing gratitude to the Sun God for his blessings.

Usha Arghya (Day 4): November 20, 2023: Devotees of Chhath offer arghya to the Rising Sun God. This arghya is a way of seeking blessings for the future.

CHHATH PUJA: HISTORY

The origins of Chhath Puja can be traced back to ancient Hindu scriptures and is believed to date back to the Vedic period. It is a way to show gratitude to the Sun God, who is considered the source of life on Earth. The festival has been celebrated for centuries and has deep cultural and historical significance.

CHHATH PUJA: SIGNIFICANCE

Chhath Puja is a way for devotees to thank the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth and seek his blessings for the well-being, prosperity and happiness of their families. It is also a way to cleanse the mind and spirit and seek forgiveness for past sins.

CHHATH PUJA: RITUALS

Chhath Puja involves several rituals, including taking a dip in a sacred river (Nahay Khay), fasting, preparing special offerings and making the “arghya” or offerings to the setting and rising sun. Devotees, especially women, observe strict fasts during this period and offer their prayers to the Sun God with devotion.

CHHATH PUJA: CELEBRATION

The festival is marked by elaborate rituals and celebrations, in which people gather on the banks of rivers or other bodies of water to offer their prayers to the setting and rising sun. Devotees wear traditional attire and sing folk songs during the puja. The atmosphere is full of devotion and it is a time of family gatherings and community harmony.