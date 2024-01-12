When is Lohri 2024 Correct Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Samagri, and Rituals

Lohri, a popular North Indian festival, holds a special place in the hearts of people, marking the end of winter and the onset of longer days. Celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm, Lohri is not only a harvest festival but also a cultural extravaganza that brings communities together. As we welcome 2024, let's delve into the correct date of Lohri, its significance, auspicious timings (Shubh Muhurat), essential Puja Samagri, and the cherished rituals associated with this vibrant festival.

Date of Lohri 2024:

Lohri is celebrated annually on the 13th of January, which is fixed according to the solar calendar. In 2024, Lohri falls on a Saturday, providing a perfect weekend occasion for families and communities to come together and rejoice.

Significance of Lohri:

Lohri carries deep cultural and historical significance. Primarily a Punjabi festival, it is associated with the harvesting season, symbolizing gratitude for the bountiful crops. Additionally, Lohri holds cultural importance as it is linked to the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a Robin Hood-like figure who lived during the reign of Emperor Akbar. People light bonfires, sing traditional songs, and perform folk dances to pay homage to the rich agricultural heritage and the heroic tales of Dulla Bhatti.

Shubh Muhurat for Lohri 2024:

The auspicious timings for Lohri festivities are crucial for conducting rituals and celebrations. The Shubh Muhurat for Lohri in 2024 is during the evening hours. Families gather around bonfires after sunset to offer prayers, exchange greetings, and partake in the festivities. The traditional customs of Lohri are observed with great enthusiasm during this time.

Puja Samagri for Lohri:

Preparing for the Lohri Puja involves gathering essential items to perform the rituals. The Puja Samagri for Lohri typically includes:

1. Sesame Seeds (Til): Used for making traditional Lohri sweets like Til Ladoo, sesame seeds are also offered during the puja as a symbol of prosperity.

2. Jaggery (Gur): Jaggery is a sweetener commonly used in Lohri dishes and is offered as part of the puja to seek sweetness in life.

3. Popcorn (Makai): Popcorn is symbolic of the harvest season and is often thrown into the fire during Lohri celebrations.

4. Ghee and Sugar: These ingredients are used to prepare traditional dishes like Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti, which are consumed during the festivities.

5. Coins: Offering coins during the puja symbolizes prosperity and financial well-being.

Rituals of Lohri:

Lohri celebrations commence with families gathering around a bonfire, which is lit in open spaces. The bonfire symbolizes the energy of the sun, and people offer prayers while circling it. Traditional folk songs and dances are performed around the bonfire, creating a joyous and festive atmosphere.

The highlight of Lohri is the distribution of prasad, which includes til, gur, and other sweets. People exchange greetings, share festive foods, and express gratitude for the abundance in their lives.

Lohri is a festival that not only celebrates the agricultural prosperity but also fosters a sense of community and togetherness. As we mark the arrival of Lohri in 2024, let us embrace the vibrant customs, come together with loved ones, and bask in the warmth of the bonfire that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. May this Lohri bring joy, prosperity, and unity to all!