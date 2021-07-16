Wholesome nutrition for mother and child

With increasing awareness about health, nutrition has taken the centre-stage. The care towards health is increased during this pandemic. Everyone is concerned about boosting the immunity. Immunity comes from good nutritious food. Unfortunately, food on the table is not providing enough nutrition.

As the mothers and babies health is more important, to address this concern, Timios, a Bangalore based packaged healthy food, has forayed into maternity care FMCG products with the launch of 'Mom-trients'.

This range of 100% natural and organic packaged products provides wholesome nutrition for the new and expecting mothers.

Under 'Mom-trients', Timios will offer a range of high nutrition and sugar free energy bars and energy drinks that provide the required pre and post pregnancy nutrition for both mother and the baby.













Mom-trients are made with 100% organic certified ingredients, carefully processed to retain maximum freshness, and curated with advanced formulae to ensure that it delivers balanced nutrition to both mother and the baby.

Commenting on the new range, Hima Bindu, Nutritionist and Co-founder of Timios said, "At Timios, our focus has and always will be on the health of the children. In order to offer wholesome nutrition for babies and infants, it's important that pre and post-natal nutritional needs of the mother are taken into account.

This was the genesis for Mom-trients. Through this new range, we hope to positively influence the health of lactating and expecting mothers."

Mom-trients Energy Bar and Drink Mix is made using an advanced phytonutrient (plant-based) formula to nourish both mother and the baby.

Products with rich phytochemical ingredients help manage postpartum conditions like soreness, afterpains, incontinence, haemorrhoids, hormonal changes and weight gain.