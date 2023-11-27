Why is National Cake Day Celebrated on November 26

Every year on November 26, National Pie Day is celebrated in the United States to honor this fascinating sugary delicacy that simply melts in your mouth and is available in a variety of flavors. Cakes are associated with joyful moments and are an essential component of great celebrations, so this day is marked to remember how this delicious dish originated and how it became famous around the world. Cakes have been around since time immemorial; It is believed that the first cakes were made by the ancient Egyptians back in 4500 BC. Cakes are now quite popular, with many variations in every corner.

Here are few easy and delicious cakes you can make at home to celebrate:

1. Semolina Cake

This cake is made with semolina flour, which gives it a unique texture and flavor. It is often served with a lemon glaze or a dusting of powdered sugar.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup semolina flour

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 cup milk

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the semolina flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla extract.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the milk, and mixing until just combined.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

6. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting it onto a wire rack to cool completely.

2. Coconut Cake

This cake is moist and flavorful, with a rich coconut taste. It is often served with a coconut frosting or a simple dusting of powdered sugar.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine the coconut, milk, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Beat until well combined.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pans and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

6. Let the cakes cool in the pans for 10 minutes before inverting them onto wire racks to cool completely.

3. Banana Cake

This cake is moist and flavorful, with a strong banana taste. It is often served with a cream cheese frosting or a simple dusting of powdered sugar.

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup mashed bananas (about 3-4 ripe bananas)

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 cup sour cream

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the sour cream, and mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

6. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting it onto a wire rack to cool completely.