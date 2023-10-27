Why women look at the moon and their husband's face through a sieve at Karva Chauth

In Sanatan Dharma, each festival has its unique significance, but Karva Chauth stands out for its particular importance. Married women eagerly wait for the celebration of Karva Chauth, which falls annually on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, according to the Hindu calendar. It is a day when women observe fast and seek blessings for the well-being of their husbands. This year it will be celebrated on November 1. Women worship Maa Karva and seek blessings. A special tradition on this day is to look at the moon through a sieve. During the Karva Chauth cult, an offering known as Argh is presented to the Moon God.



Ayodhya-based astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram shares several stories associated with Karva Chauth. One such story revolves around a woman named Karva, who resided near the river Bhadra. Her husband found himself in danger, as he was dragged by a crocodile while he was bathing in the river. At that terrible moment, Karva prayed fervently to Yamraj, the Lord of Death, seeking the protection of her husband.

Moved by her devotion, Yamraj granted her a special blessing: any woman who observes a fast in her name on this day will receive the blessing of long life and prosperity from her husband. Apart from this, religious scriptures also mention the worship of Lord Shankar and Mother Parvati during Karva Chauth. On this auspicious day, devotees pay homage to Lord Kartikeya along with Mother Parvati. At night, they offer water to the moon after looking at it through a sieve, symbolizing liberation from life's imperfections.

According to religious texts, Karva Chauth is accompanied by numerous mythological stories. Another similar story from Karva Chauth is that of Veervati, the beloved sister of seven brothers. She had always held a special place in her hearts. After her marriage, she, like other married women, faithfully observed the fast of Karva Chauth. On one such Karva Chauth, her brothers could not bear to see her fasting from dawn till late at night. Following the usual trick, they falsely informed Veervati that the moon had risen, urging her to break her fast.

Trusting her brothers, Veervati broke her fast, but, tragically, her husband passed away shortly after her. Devastated and heartbroken, she begged God to bring her husband back to life. In response, God commanded him to observe her fast with utmost sincerity and devotion in the following year. Veervati waited patiently for an entire year, determined to fulfill her vow. This time she worshiped the moon with a sieve and that was when she said she saw her husband's face in it. Veervati brought her husband back to life thanks to her unwavering devotion to fasting.