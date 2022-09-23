Why women to stay with their husband/partner even when they cheat them?

This era, is era of social media and technology, cheating seems to have become a daily norm. Thus, finding true love, marrying the one you love as well as staying happily ever after, the above very phenomenon of true love is mostly seen as a myth these days.



As per the latest reports, we find not only men, but even women tend to cheat and have multiple partners because of various reasons. But the worst part is forgiving your cheating partner and accepting them back into your life.

It is very rightly said, once a cheater, always a cheater. It is also believed that, more than men, women tend to be more in denial mode and chose to stay with their cheater husband/boyfriend. We find, even the strongest women tend to forgive their partners and offer them another chance.

Below, you can find few reasons, widely believed, as to why women prefer to stay with men, even when they cheat and lie.

1. Because, girls believe all the lies, their cheater boyfriend tells even when they know deep down that they are being cheated.

2. Women tend to overlook the fact that love, trust, loyalty and respect go hand in hand.

3. Facing the fact that their boyfriend/husband does not love hurts too much, and many of them still believe they can fix things.

4. Many women validate themselves through men. Others are emotionally or financially dependent on them.

5. Most women have children and they do now want to disrupt their children lives. Some are ill-equipped to go it alone. They wish, they are better educated or have family support.

No person, be it male/female, if they truly love the other, he/she would not generally cheat in love. If you find your partner is cheating on you, sit back and consider, whether it is time to let him/her go and love yourself. Every man or women must know their self-worth, to love themselves first.

If you continue to live like that, then you are in denial mode and you cannot blame anyone but yourself alone for your unhappiness. You already know, he/she has become toxic and you need the self-esteem to realize you do not deserve such people in your life.