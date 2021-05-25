Sweet or dry, red or white, fizzy or flat, let's raise a glass to one of the most loved and historical alcoholic tipples there is the sophisticated and often sassy glass of wine.

For centuries and centuries, wine has been a firm favourite of cultures across the world. Whether it's for helping creativity, religious ceremony, or simply livening up a gathering, there's no doubt that this fruity fixture of the alcoholic drink repertoire well deserves its own day of observance.

On the 25th of May, it's time to celebrate everything that makes a wine great. And everything that makes a wine great is, of course, everything about it.

You may think every day has the potential to be a Wine Day depending on how hard the day at work has been, but for when your boss hasn't been getting on your nerves there's Wine Day.

Unlike Drink Wine Day, which is in February, Wine Day is more about celebrating the beverage itself rather than the act of drinking it – although of course, that isn't stopping you from enjoying a tipple or two!