Women empowerment is fundamental to the progress of the nation and society
Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, with the theme Invest in Women: Accelerate progress, Ananntha Law College, Kukatpally, Hyderabad has organized an awareness programme under the able guidance of their Correspondent, Mr. Ravi Anantha and Principal, Dr. M. V. Chandramathi.
Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Dr. Sangita Reddy presided over the event and spoke eloquently to create awareness and enlighten the audience on women empowerment, concept of equality, constitutional rights, importance of women in business sector and importance of healthcare in the present day.
Students and Professors of Ananntha Law College enthusiastically interacted with the chief guest, participated in this program and made it successful.