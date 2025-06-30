World Asteroid Day: Raising awareness about asteroid

World Asteroid Day is observed every year on June 30 to raise awareness about asteroids and the potential hazards they pose to Earth. The primary goal of World Asteroid Day is to educate the public about asteroids, space science, and the importance of planetary defense. Through public events, documentaries, expert talks, and outreach initiatives, the day seeks to inform people about the role of asteroids in our solar system and how scientists monitor their paths.

Asteroids are remnants from the early formation of the solar system. While most orbit safely between Mars and Jupiter, some, known as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), come close to the planet. Even relatively small asteroids can cause significant damage if they impact Earth, making early detection and monitoring crucial.

Space agencies like NASA, ESA, and ISRO actively track thousands of these objects and develop strategies to deflect any that may pose a threat. Missions such as NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) demonstrate our growing capability to prevent future collisions. World Asteroid Day also inspires young minds to explore careers in astronomy, space science, and planetary defense. It highlights the importance of international collaboration and continued investment in space research to ensure global safety.