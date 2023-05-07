May 7, 1996: IAS exam current affairs are not limited to the dates only, but the events related to these dates as well. Therefore, it is crucial to take a glance at the defining moments for the World Athletics Day date. The International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) introduced the World Athletics Day back in 1996. However, the process was started in 1912 in Sweden and gradually grew into an international association.

The World Athletics Day was introduced by Primo Nebiolo in 1996. The very first headquarters was in Stockholm, and then in London; the current headquarters is in Monaco. In 2001, the name International Amateur Athletic Federation was changed to the International Association of Athletics Federations.