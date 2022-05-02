World Autism Day Is Celebrated On April 2nd To Applaud Those Who Outperform Art

Autism is a huge global health concern that requires further knowledge and awareness about the disease as it needs special care and needs to be treated differently. Every year on April 2nd, the world commemorates World Autism Awareness Day to raise awareness of Autism Spectrum Illness, a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person's speech and social interaction skills. As a result, the entire month has been dedicated to raising awareness about this important issue. Autism affects about one in every 500 people or 2.16 million people.



On this occasion, several people are applauded who belong to the categories who are suffering but the fact that differentiated them is their extraordinary art. They bring a distinct perspective to the table, so let us transport you to their realm and present you with the world through their perspectives.

Today, we are going to share some of the journeys that are suffering from the same suffering from the disease for several past years. Grandparents are a vital part of a child's life, but in R. Kedhar's, grandma's bedroom is a favorite hangout spot, a place to be with her, a home to rejuvenate, explore, and grow. He was born in Hyderabad and is 21 years old. When he was four years old, he was diagnosed with autism. When verbal communication failed, he turned to art to communicate himself. Some of his teachers later pushed him to pursue his passion for art.

Another one is, Rupak Munje, a Chennai-based artist with Autism Spectrum Disorder, who has curated over 200 paintings and 38 exhibitions in galleries and online. He recently won the STIR UP 2020 International Competition and was named the Rising Star Award winner at Mojarto's ORA 2020, India's largest online art competition.

One more interesting example who had impressed and made a different place in the world is M. Mithun, who was born in Bangalore and is 18 years old and is a homeschooled student. He assists his mother with household tasks and is ecstatic when someone notices his artwork. An ideal home for M. Mithun is a place where a happy cat may sit comfortably and enjoy nature; in his picture, he perceives the world through the eyes of a cat. He utilizes his magical brushes, which he employs as a magician's wand, to bring the cat to live in the painting.

Furthermore this day, world autism day needs more awareness and attention. Meanwhile, this year's commemoration will focus on inclusive education in the context of SDG 4 - the promise and reality - via a virtual event that will include a moderated panel discussion as well as brief presentations from self-advocates, educators, and other professionals.