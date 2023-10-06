World Cotton Day 2023: Date, history, meaning

World Cotton Day 2023: Cotton is an important item for daily use. Natural fiber and its benefits serve the people of the world in ways that we are still in the process of exploring. Not only that, cotton is one of the main reasons for subsistence of rural workers, both men and women. In some of the poor areas of the world, cotton is one of the main sources of income, employment and economic sources. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness about the benefits of cotton and explore ways to improve sustainable ways of growing cotton. Every year World Cotton Day is celebrated to raise awareness about it. As we prepare to celebrate the special day, here are some facts you should know.

Every year, World Cotton Day is celebrated on October 7. This year, the special day will be celebrated on Saturday.

World Cotton Day History:

Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali: Four major cotton producers in sub-Saharan Africa proposed that World Cotton Day be celebrated in 2012. The proposal was submitted to the World Trade Organization. In 2019, the World Trade Organization hosted the first World Cotton Day celebrations as an initiative following a proposal from Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) were also part of the celebrations.

World Cotton Day Meaning:

"On the third official United Nations World Cotton Day, under the theme 'Making fair and sustainable cotton for all: from farm to fashion', the United Nations wants to increase the visibility of the cotton sector and raise awareness about the fundamental role it plays in economic development, international trade and poverty alleviation. The celebration also aims to highlight the importance of sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all," wrote the United Nations. United on their official website. On this day, organisations come together to create awareness about the importance of cotton, the development of the cotton sector and how it plays an important role in economic development.