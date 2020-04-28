World Day for Safety and Health at Work
Highlights
World Day for Safety and Health at Work takes place on April 28, 2020
The day was declared by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.
World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an awareness-raising campaign "intended to focus international attention on emerging trends in the field of occupational safety and health and on the magnitude of work-related injuries, diseases and fatalities worldwide".
