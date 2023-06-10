Dolls have been a part of human civilization for thousands of years, with archaeological evidence indicating that dolls are the oldest known toy. The earliest dolls were made clay, stone, wood, bone, ivory, leather, wax, and other available materials.

Wooden dolls have been found in Egyptian tombs dating to as early as 21st century BC. Clay dolls have been found in the graves of Ancient Greek and Roman children as well.

Like children today, Roman, Greek and Egyptian children dressed their dolls according to the latest fashions. World Doll Day was created to celebrate the enormous contributions dolls have made to the development of children the world over as well as humanity as a whole.