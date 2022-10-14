Arguably one of the oldest foods known to man, eggs have played an important role in the lives and health of humans since time out of mind. These little goodies are packed full of protein, and also serve as the base for some of the most wonderful breakfast foods and culinary additions, including that most perfect of condiments for sandwiches, mayonnaise.

World Egg Day celebrates these delightful little packages of deliciousness and the incredibly important role they play in the day-to-day lives of humans all over the planet.