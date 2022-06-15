Every year and on the 15th of June, it's time to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The abuse of the elderly is a serious issue and something that this day aims to raise much-needed awareness of.

The elderly should be given support and protection all year round, and today ensures their plight is not ignored. Financial, emotional, or physical abuse and neglect can be a real everyday issue for some elders in the world.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day encourages us to make steps towards a world where elder abuse is no longer an issue, by raising awareness and providing resources and information to help the battle against it.