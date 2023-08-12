World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD ELEPHANT DAY 2023: World Elephant Day is an international awareness campaign dedicated to the conservation and protection of elephants. It is celebrated annually on August 12. The day aims to raise awareness of the threats facing elephants, including habitat loss, poaching and human-elephant conflict, and to promote efforts to ensure the survival of African and Asian elephant species.

World Elephant Day History and Significance

World Elephant Day was first launched in 2012 by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark, in conjunction with the Thailand Elephant Reintroduction Foundation. The date, August 12, was chosen to honour the iconic Asian elephant, which has great cultural and ecological significance. The day provides a platform for organisations, governments and individuals to come together, share knowledge and participate in initiatives aimed at protecting elephants and their habitats.

World Elephant Day 2023 Theme

Every year, World Elephant Day focuses on a specific issue or issue related to elephant conservation. Topics range from ending the illegal ivory trade to addressing human-elephant conflict to promoting elephant-friendly tourism. These themes aim to shed light on pressing challenges and encourage action and collaboration to safeguard these magnificent creatures.

The theme for World Elephant Day 2023 is "End the illegal trade in wildlife". This theme highlights the importance of stopping the illegal trade in elephant ivory and other animal products. The illegal wildlife trade is a major threat to elephants, and it is estimated that around 20,000 elephants are killed each year for their ivory.

Every little bit helps make a difference for the elephants. By celebrating World Elephant Day, you can help raise awareness of the challenges they face and support organizations working to protect them.