World Emoji Day: 5 Classic Games, 5 Emoji Moodboards

It’s World Emoji Day on July 17th - an occasion to celebrate those little digital icons that have changed how we chat with each other. Emojis are like a universal language, crossing all sorts of barriers, and they’re especially awesome in gaming. Games bring out all kinds of emotions - excitement, frustration, triumph, you name it. Emojis capture all those feelings perfectly. We bring you five classic games and their emoji moodboards that show exactly what it’s like to play them!

Ludo on Zupee: The Emotional Rollercoaster

Ludo is a classic that has reigned throughout its thousands of years of existence. Leading online skill-based gaming platform, Zupee, takes this all-time favourite game and turns it into a skill-based digital experience. Skill is key while playing on Zupee, and you’re competing against real people. Matches are done in under ten minutes, and users stand to win real rewards for real talent. Most of us may remember playing Ludo as a kid, hoping for that perfect six to get moving. Zupee makes it even more thrilling by placing all tokens at the start. No more waiting! It’s quick, it’s fun, it’s exciting. And the emotions? They’re all over the place!

The Emoji Moodboard: 🎲😤🎉😅

First, the dice. Rolling the die for a perfect six to start is something that has been a part of Ludo since forever. Zupee’s version completely relies on skill and uses a blockchain-based Random Number Generator (RNG) to ensure transparency and fairness. Then there’s the huffing face. When your opponent blocks you or you just can’t get the roll you need - we’ve all been there. It’s frustrating, but that’s part of the fun!

The party popper in the moodboard is for those awesome moments when everything clicks. Your tokens get a clear path around the board, you take out an opponent’s token, or finally win the game - it all calls for celebration. Last but not least, the grinning with sweat. That’s the face we make when we’ve barely escaped disaster. It’s a mix of relief and exhaustion.

Chess: The Battlefield of Minds 🤔💪😰🏆

Chess has always been a game that’s all about brains. The chessboard is a mental battlefield. Every single move matters. It’s so enthralling that players pour their hearts and souls into each game. Those who’ve played the game have spent hours staring at a chessboard, second-guessing every move. It’s serious business!

The Emoji Moodboard: 🤔💪😰🏆

First, there’s the thinking face. This is the chess player’s default mode. You’re constantly analyzing, predicting, and planning your next move. It’s all about figuring out what your opponent might do and how to counter it. Then, the flexed bicep. This emoji represents the mental strength you build through chess. When you pull off a brilliant strategy or outsmart your opponent, you feel like you can take on the world.

The anxious face is for those moments when the pressure is on. You may be short on time, or you may have made a move that might be a blunder. It’s all a part of the game. Lastly, there’s the trophy. After all, it’s all about winning. That thrill of victory after a hard-fought battle is unmatched. Chess is pure intellectual superiority, and that trophy is the ultimate reward.

5. Checkers: The Not-So-Easy Game 🔴⚡😬🎯

If Chess feels too heavy, Checkers is your game. It’s simple, and yet it’s quite strategic. Checkers is like Chess’s simpler sibling, but still packs a punch. You have to assess the board, anticipate your opponent’s moves, and balance attack and defense. It’s a great way to see how emotions play into your decisions.

The Emoji Moodboard: 🔴⚡😬🎯

The red circle stands for those classic checker pieces that are your tools for strategy. The lightning bolt is for those quick, decisive moves that force your opponent into a corner. It’s like a sudden burst of control that shifts the game in your favor.

The grimacing face captures that tense moment when you’re weighing a risky move. Play too safe, and you might miss your chance; go too bold, and you could lose it all. We’ve all been there. Finally, the direct hit emoji is for when your plan comes together perfectly. You’ve anticipated your opponent’s moves and nailed the strategy. It’s pure bliss!

Crosswords: The Wordplay Wonder 🧩💡🤯📚

Crosswords are a go-to for a lot of people when they need a mental break. There’s something so satisfying about filling in those little boxes. When you crack a tricky clue that’s been bugging you forever, that feeling of fulfilment is just unmatched! And that ‘aha!’ moment? When will you finish the whole thing? Pure joy.

8.The Emoji Moodboard: 🧩💡🤯📚

The puzzle piece is perfect for the crossword’s emoji moodboard because each clue is part of a bigger picture. Seeing how they all fit together is incredibly satisfying. The light bulb is for those “Eureka!” moments when a clue suddenly makes sense. It’s like your brain just got a burst of clarity!

The exploding head emoji stands for the times when a clue is so tough you think your brain might explode. But that challenge is what makes it fun, right? Last but not least, the books represent all the knowledge you build (and show off) with crosswords. They’re like a workout for your vocabulary and trivia skills.

5. Sudoku: The Tranquil Numerical Meditation 🔢🧘😌✨

Sudoku is like meditation with numbers. It’s just you, the grid, and pure logic - no distractions. It’s easy to get lost in it, and when you finally place that last number, it’s the best feeling. Plus, it’s perfect for killing time without scrolling through social media again.

The Emoji Moodboard: 🔢🧘😌✨

The numbers are the heart of Sudoku. It’s all about placing those digits logically, solving the puzzle one step at a time. The meditation emoji perfectly captures that zen-like focus. Time just disappears when you’re deep in a Sudoku grid.

The relieved face emoji is for when you finish and can finally relax. It’s like a weight off your shoulders - feels like pure calm. Finally, the sparkles are for that mental boost you get. Sudoku sharpens your brain, making you feel like a logic superstar.

The Universal Language of Gaming Emotions

Each game has its unique emotional journey, and emojis are the perfect way to capture that. From the highs and lows of Ludo on Zupee to the deep thinking of Chess, from the strategy of Checkers to the wordplay of Crosswords and the calm focus of Sudoku, emojis let us express it all.

What’s amazing is that no matter where you are in the world, if you’re playing these games, you’re probably feeling the same things. That anticipation, that triumph, that satisfaction - it’s all part of the gaming experience. And emojis make it easy to share those feelings with others, no matter the language barrier.

As we celebrate World Emoji Day, let’s give a big shout-out to these little icons that add so much to our digital lives. They’re fun, and they help us express our emotions on a whole new level. Happy World Emoji Day!