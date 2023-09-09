World First Aid Day 2023: Basic rules to follow while providing first aid to an injured person

Today marks World First Aid Day 2023, and with it comes the responsibility to learn and practice the basics of providing first aid to those who need it. A little preparation can go a long way to ensuring that the injured person receives the care they need and recovers as quickly as possible.

Being well versed in first aid is essential for anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they must provide emergency care to another person. Here are five basic rules to follow when providing first aid to an injured person:

Safety first: When providing first aid, the safety of both the provider and the injured person should always be the top priority. If the situation warrants it, always wear protective gloves, masks and other safety equipment to prevent further damage.

Assess the situation: Before providing treatment, take a few moments to evaluate the situation and determine the best course of action. Check for signs of life and, if necessary, call for emergency medical assistance.

Stop any bleeding: If there is any active bleeding, take immediate steps to stop it. Apply direct pressure to the wound with a clean cloth or bandage. Applying an ice pack or cold compress can also help reduce swelling and pain.

Keep the person comfortable: Make sure the person feels comfortable while you provide treatment. Keep them warm and offer words of comfort to help them stay calm. If he is conscious, make sure he does not feel any pain or discomfort.

Follow-up care: After providing initial care, seek medical help as soon as possible and follow up with any recommended treatment plans or advice from your healthcare professional. This will help ensure that the injury does not worsen over time.

It is essential to remember these five basic rules when providing first aid to an injured person. Knowing what to do in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death, so make sure you're prepared by taking a basic first aid class today.