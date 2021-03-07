X
World Glaucoma Week begins with the theme 'The world is bright, save your sight'

Centre for Sight, Hyderabad is observing the World Glaucoma Week, by hosting various awareness initiatives for Ophthalmologists, medical community and public to sensitize them on this permanently blinding eye disease.

Centre for Sight has also launched a state of the patient friendly treatment for Glaucoma, the Endoscopic laser cyclophotocoagulation surgery, the only such facility in this part of the country.

Dr Vanitha Pathak-Ray, Dr Manoj Mathur, Annurod Singh, Mahipal Sachdev and others were present.

