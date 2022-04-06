World Health Day: Know the theme & significance of the day

World health day is celebrated across the world in order to raise global awareness regarding people's general health and also wellbeing.



Each year, on 7th April is celebrated to commemorate the creation of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. Due to ongoing pandemic, pollution across the world and alarming rise in diseases such as asthma, cancer and heart disease. The WHO would focus on critical efforts needed to keep humans and planet healthy and build a movement would help create societies centred on well-being.

Each year, a theme is chosen for this date in order to highlight on area of concern for the WHO. The theme for the World Health Day 2022 is our Planet, our Health, the WHO also released a video which highlights the interconnectedness between human health and that of the planet to support the theme.

Theme this year

Each year, a theme is chosen for this date in order to highlight an area of concern for the WHO. The theme for the World Health Day 2022, is Our Planet, Our Health. The WHO also released a video, which tends to highlight the interconnectedness between human health and that of the planet, to support the theme.

As per the WHO, more than 13 million die each year around the world due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis, which is the world's single greatest health concern. The climatic crisis is also a healthy emergency.

World Health Day Significance

World Health Day is a chance for the individuals as well as authorities across the world to focus on significant public health issues. Since its inception at the first health assembly in 1948 and implementation in the year, 1950,

The World Health Day has made attempts to raise the awareness of specific health subjects, this resulted in light significant health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care and climate change over the last 50 years. The day is commemorated with events which go beyond the day itself and serve as an opportunity to draw global attention to these critical elements of global health.