The World Heart Federation have found that heart disease and strokes are the world's leading cause of death, killing 17.1 million people every year – that's more than victims of cancer, HIV and AIDS and malaria.

Overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels are all factors which can trigger heart disease and threaten our own lives, and those of loved ones.

Heart Day was set up to drive home the message that heart problems can be prevented. The aim is to improve health globally by encouraging people to make lifestyle changes and promoting education internationally about ways to be good to your heart.

This lesson is becoming increasingly relevant as reports of obesity, poor diet and physical inactivity in children and young people become more and more common.

Events take place to promote healthy hearts. Charities and other organisations coordinate walks and runs, health checks, public talks, shows and exhibitions to name a few of the interesting and informative events which mark the day.

So on Heart Day, get involved, eat your fruit and veg and get outside; both you and your heart will feel the benefits.

World Heart Day is celebrated every year. It was created by the World Heart Federation. The first World Heart Day took place back in 2000.

Since then, in 2012, leaders from around the globe committed to the reduction of worldwide mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25 percent by 2025.