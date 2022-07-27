World Hepatitis Day, 28 July, is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners and the public and highlight the need for a greater global response as outlined in the WHO's Global hepatitis report of 2017.

The date of 28 July was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.

Low coverage of testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030.

To encourage and aware people of the early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of hepatitis.

♦ To raise awareness among the public about types of hepatitis disease.

♦ To provide an opportunity to focus together on the disease Hepatitis.

♦ To tell people about prevention, early diagnosis, screening, control, etc.

♦ To increase awareness about the vaccine of Hepatitis A and B.

♦ To educate people and expand it for immunisation, prevention, diagnosis, and control.

♦ To make people aware of the care and treatment for those people suffering from hepatitis.

♦ To make people get tested for the disease at an early stage.

♦ To implement new training methods and a number of skilled medical professionals in order to enhance quality care.

♦ To promote several health and governments organisations in the whole world for their active involvement in the event to create or discover new strategies against hepatitis.