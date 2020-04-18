The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 started observing 18th April as World Heritage day.

The day is observed in order to create awareness about human heritage, and also to recognise the efforts of those who have been working in this field.

UNESCO's General Assembly approved this day in 1983. World Heritage is the shared wealth of humankind. Protecting and preserving this valuable asset demands the collective efforts of the international community.

This special day offers an opportunity to raise the public's awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the efforts that are required to protect and conserve it, as well as draw attention to its vulnerability.