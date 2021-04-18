World Heritage Day: Let's Explore our Heritage Sites in India

The international World Heritage Day is held on 18th April every year. On this day, varied activities are conducted such as, visiting the heritage sites and monuments, conferences, newspaper articles and round table. This day is observed internationally, to conserve and restore both historical cities and dying ancient tribes and more.

Theme for this special day-Every year, different theme

This year's theme, Complex Pasts. Diverse Future, this theme has given to all people belonging to different religion to come together and keep aside whatever difference they have and give out the message of Solidarity.

Spread Awareness

This day helps spread awareness about dying varied culture as well as rich cultural diversity. It also helps in teaching as to how to protect as well as preserve ancient cultures, in order to make people across the globe, aware of the varied dying cultures of different nations; UNESCO has declared this day, as World Heritage Day.

India has 36 World Heritage sites

In India, we have 36 world heritage sites, which have been approved by UNESCO. These heritage sites help you to open up your mind, history and rich culture of the nation.

Top Ten Heritage sites in India ( UNESCO Approved)

• Tajmahal –One of the 7 wonders of the world(Agra, Uttar Pradhesh)

• Khajuraho Group of Monuments(Madhya Pradhesh)

• Qutub Minar-Tallest monument in Delhi (New Delhi)

• FatehPur Sikri(former Capital of Mughal Dynasty)

• Sun Temple –It epitomizes the Chariot of the Sun(Odisha)

• Great living of Chola Temple(Tamil Nadu)

• Ajanta Caves (Aurangabad, Mahastra)

• Ellora Caves (Maharastra)

• Kaziranga National Park(Assam)

• Mahabodhi Temple Complex(Bodh Gaya)

9 UNESCO Sites in India, which may not have been listed in Top 10 heritage sites, but definitely they are mesmerizing, you can take some time and visit them in your leisure.

1. Rock Shelter(Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradhesh)

2. Rani ki Vav(Gujarat)

3. Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (Gujarat)

4. Group of Monuments at Pattadaka(Karnataka)

5. Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara, Bihar

6. Mountain Railways of India (It represents collective listing – the Nilgiri Mountain Railway(Tamil Nadu) Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (West Bengal), Kalka-Shimla Railway(Himachal Pradhesh)

7. Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim is also referred as Kanchenjunga Biosphere Reserve

8. Nanda Devi & Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarkhand

9. The Mughal Garden

Lesser Known heritage sites in India: These heritage sites might not be very popular but they hold immense cultural as well as natural importance in the world.

1. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple (srirangam, South India)

2. Ananthapura Lake temple (Kerala)

3. Kareng Ghar (Assam)

4. Airavastesvara Temple, Darasuram

5. Pallaces in Gondal, Gujarat

6. Monuments of Srirangapattana(Karnatka)

7. Rajabai Clock Tower(Mumbai)

8. Chettinad Mansions(Tamil Nadu)

9. Gol Gumbaz (Bijapur)