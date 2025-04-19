World Liver Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call for India’s Liver Health Crisis

April 19 marks World Liver Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about liver health and encouraging early intervention and support for those suffering from liver diseases. In India, the day holds even deeper significance — as the country grapples with rising liver disease-related mortality and a widening gap in organ transplant availability.

"India faces a significant challenge with liver diseases, recording approximately 277,130 deaths in 2021 - the highest globally. Despite an estimated annual need for about 50,000 liver transplants, in 2024 only about 4,500 liver transplants were performed in total, with only around 1,000 of these from deceased donors, leaving a vast number of patients without this life-saving procedure. Timely diagnosis and intervention are crucial. Many lives are lost due to late detection, limited awareness, and inadequate access to transplant facilities, especially in rural areas."

The challenge doesn’t just lie in treatment but also in detection, education, and infrastructure. Liver disease, often called the “silent killer,” remains undiagnosed until its advanced stages, especially in low-resource areas. On World Liver Day, health professionals and organizations across the country are calling for a unified push towards awareness, prevention, and organ donation.

"On Liver Day, it's imperative to focus on public education about liver health, including the prevention of alcohol-related liver disease and viral hepatitis. While India’s milestone of crossing 1,000 deceased organ donations in 2023 is a testament to growing awareness, medical advancements, and a shift in public perception, especially concerning critical organs like the liver, there is a need for greater awareness. Encouraging organ donation can bridge the gap between demand and availability. The liver's unique ability to regenerate offers hope, but when it fails, transplantation becomes the only viable option."

A key figure in the advocacy for organ donation in India is Sunayana Singh, CEO of ORGAN India, who underlines the urgency of consistent education and infrastructure development.

Sunayana Singh says, “We need to renew our commitment to educating communities, improving transplant infrastructure, and addressing stigmas that prevent people from pledging their organs not just on Liver Day but every single day. It’s unlikely that it will ever get to a point where there will be enough livers to transplant so whether it’s by promoting routine check-ups, reducing alcohol-related liver diseases, or encouraging donation pledges, every effort counts. Let this day be a reminder that liver health and organ donation are not just medical issues, they are human ones.”

Her experience leading India’s Transplant Team offers powerful proof that life after a transplant can not only be normal — it can be exceptional.

"Since becoming Team Manager for India’s Transplant Team, I have seen firsthand how remarkable a recovery is after a liver transplant. We have athletes who are playing tennis, and football, are running, and who are probably fitter than most of us after a life-saving transplant."

At the same time, the rise of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is creating an invisible epidemic, particularly among children and young adults.

"Recent studies indicate that approximately 38% of Indians suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition that often goes unnoticed until it progresses to severe stages. Alarmingly, this condition affects nearly 35% of children as well."

The solution lies not just in better medicine but in a cultural shift — normalizing conversations about liver health and organ donation from a young age, especially in schools and communities.

"Despite the pressing need, the gap between organ demand and availability remains vast and highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and organ donation. I have realised how deeply systemic the organ donation issues are in India - lack of awareness, infrastructure, and access. At ORGAN India, we’ve committed ourselves to breaking this silence. Through grassroots campaigns, school and hospital programs, donor registration drives, and collaborations with policymakers, we’re shifting behaviour. We’re ensuring that having conversations around organ donation is normal, accessible, and urgent. On World Liver Day, we’re reminded that real change begins when people are empowered with the knowledge that we can save lives, sometimes even after we are gone," says Anika Parashar, Founder and Chairperson, ORGAN India.