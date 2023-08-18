World Mosquito Day 2023 Date, history, and significance

World Mosquito Day 2023: For years and decades, mosquitoes have earned a reputation as insects known to spread deadly diseases. From malaria to dengue to Zika, mosquitoes have been the cause of the loss of millions of lives. Malaria, West Nile virus, dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika – all of these diseases are mosquito-borne and spread from person to person. These insects have been present on earth for more than a hundred million years and have been responsible for the threat. It has been studied that more than six million deaths from these diseases occur in a decade.

Every year, World Mosquito Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the dangers of mosquitoes, ways we can protect ourselves from these diseases, and stand up together to fight these insects. As we prepare to celebrate this day, here are some facts to keep in mind.

World Mosquito Day Date:

Every year, World Mosquito Day is celebrated on August 20. This is done to commemorate the contributions of British physician Sir Ronald Ross, who was the first person to discover the connection between malaria and female anopheline mosquitoes.

World Mosquito Day History:

In 1897, Sir Ronald Ross discovered that mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting malaria. Every year the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine celebrates this day with parties and displays to raise awareness of the dangers of mosquitoes and find ways to protect ourselves from these deadly diseases.

World Mosquito Day Significance:

This day is also observed by raising awareness about the dangers of these diseases. Fundraising is done to explore the cure for malaria. The works of scientists like Ronald Ross and others are also applauded on this day.