World Oral Day 2022: 6 Best products to improve overall oral health

Every year, on March 20, an annual event is celebrated, to mark the occasion of the World Oral Day. The major aim is to spread awareness about good oral hygiene and also can bring in overall health and well-being.



Here you can find the list of 6ora best Products

1. Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste

This toothpaste can help remove nearing to 10 years' worth of yellow stains without harming your enamel, it is also quite affordable.

2. Hello Naturally Mouthwash

The above mouthwash would be a great addition to any oral care routine. It is alcohol free and it is safe for the entire family.

3. Pattanjali's Divya Dant Manjan

This one, is powerful medicated product for the gums and also teeth. By using this toothpowder, gums become stronger.

4. Dabur Miswak

This one is a scientifically formulated herbal toothpaste having pure extract of the Miswak plant "Salvadore Persica" the famous "Toothbrush Tree" used for centuries. Both Astringent and anti-bacterial properties of Miswak helps reduce tooth decay, fight plaque and prevent gum diseases.

5. Farooky Tooth Powder

This is an oral Hygiene product of Kharkhana Zinda Tilismath, 1st formulated by Hakeem Mahammed Moizuddin Forooqui in the year, 1920s. This product is trusted by millions, this herbal formulation has got cleansing and various curative effects in numerous oral and also dental ailments.

6. Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

Brush head is very flexible and it can reach every nook and cranny of your mouth, when it comes to its long lasting battery, you will able to use a lot, before needing recharge.