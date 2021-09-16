World Patient Safety Day 2021: Know what are the common concerns of the Patient

World Patient Safety Day 2021: World Patient Safety Day is observed on 17th September across the world. This day helps spread both awareness as well as it helps enhance the world's understanding of patient safety.



The above day is celebrated by WHO (World Health Organization) its international partners and also other nations. This day also aims in increasing public engagement for the safety of health care, reducing patient harm, patient safety. This day has become more significant, when the whole world is tackling the Covid-19 Pandemic and the health workers are tirelessly working so that they can save patients and also they help curb the infection effect.

History

In the month of May, 2019, the World Patient Safety Day was established. the 72nd World Health Assembly was established the day with the adoption of resolution WHA72.6 on Global Action on patient safety.

World Patient Safety Day tend to build on a series of successful annual Global Ministerial Summits on Patient safety, which began in the year 2016, in city of London and it has got more significance during the recent Corona Pandemic.

How it is celebrated?

The above day is celebrated by lighting up varied landmarks, monuments and also public place in Orange colour across the world. On this day, numerous organizations tend to organize varied activities in order to raise awareness about this day.

What are the common concerns of the patient?

One of the most common concerns around the patient safety, is the role which medication tends to play in overall health as well being. Medication safety practices are important effort so that they can reduce the number of adverse drug events (ADEs) which tend to produce harmful health effects which are caused by taking too much medications, which conflict with each other and they are not right for the patient.