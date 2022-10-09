World Post Day
Highlights
Postal services have helped change how people communicate with one another in drastic ways.
However, before the days of the internet, people would have a really hard time getting letters and packages to one another due to international policies regarding mail.
World Post Day is here to remind people of how postal services became easier for everyone when countries all over the world finally came to an agreement that would change everything about how mail is processed.
