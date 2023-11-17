Live
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
- Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM
- Cricket World Cup: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final
- Appeal to Centre to Increase MGNREGA man days from 100 to 150
- Cong leaders from Delhi used Rajasthan as ATM: Amit Shah
World Prematurity Day
A full-term pregnancy lasts between 37 and 42 weeks, and “prematurity” describes when a baby is born earlier than 37 weeks (gestational time). Prematurely born infants face many special issues, which can include breathing difficulties, feeding difficulties, and low birth weight.
Prematurely born babies generally have a longer hospital stay than babies born full-term, and many end up spending time in NICU units (neonatal intensive care) or special care nurseries until it can be established that they are stable and healthy enough to be brought home. This can be a very difficult time for many families.
