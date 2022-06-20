World Refugee Day 2022: Know the significance of the day and 5 key facts about Refugees

World Refugee Day is observed each year on 20th June in order to commemorate the obstacles faced by refugees across the world.

World Refugee Day was commemorated by the United Nations since 2001 and more 100 nations observe this day each year. Refugee Day honors the plight of asylum seekers and it also encourages government globally to take action in order to improve their lives with various programs.

World Refugee Day 2022: Theme

World Refugee Day 2022 theme is whoever, whatever, whenever. Everyone has got a right to seek safety. This year's theme focusses on the right to seek safety and means that every refugee must be welcomed as well treated with dignity irrespective of their birthplace, origin, religion or race.

World Refugee Day 2022: Significance of this day

World Refugee Day offers an opportunity to everyone to experience, understand and also celebrate the rich diversity of the communities of refugees across the world. A refugee, by definition, is a person who has been forced to their nation in order to escape war, natural disaster or prosecution.

World Refugee Day is significant in the present time as the biggest example of the refugee crisis came this year, from Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on 24th February, 2022. Due to ongoing Russia-Ukrainians had to flee to the neighboring nations in order to escape the attacks by the Russian Soldiers.

On World Refugee Day 2022, the United Nations is encouraging the world leaders to take necessary action so that it can help in minimizing the plight of the refugees, who are forced to leave their homes as well as jobs in order to start fresh in an new place.

Below you can find significant 5 key facts about refugees on World Refugee Day 2022.

1. According to UNHCR, there are about 65.3 million individuals across the world who have been forcefully displaced.

2. The UNHCR's Global Trends Report in the year, 2021 reported that about 82.4 million people have gotten displaced in the year, 2020, amid the Covid Pandemic.

3. Nearing to 42,500 individuals on a daily basis run out of their homes in search of safety within in their own nation or nation's borders

4. 1st ever Refugee Team had competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

5. About 51% of the world's 20 million refuges are under the age of 18 years.