World Safety & Health Day: Know the significance of this day

It all began in the year, 2003 by the international Labour organization (ILO) with the sole aim to stress the importance of preventing accidents and diseases at work. The world Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 focuses on enhancing social dialogue towards the culture of safety as well as health.



The above day at work is an awareness-raising campaign that intends to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and how promoting and creating a safe as well as healthy work culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths as well as injuries.

This day is also known as international Commemorational Day for the Deceased and injured workers.