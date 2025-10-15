World Students’ Day: Celebrating the power, potential, and promise of youth

Every year on October 15, the world celebrates World Students’ Day — a day dedicated to honouring the spirit of learning, creativity, and curiosity that defines students across the globe. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India’s former President, eminent scientist, and one of the most inspiring educators of our time. His life’s message was simple yet powerful: “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

World Students’ Day is not merely a celebration; it’s a reminder of the vital role students play in shaping the future.

In an era driven by rapid technological advancements, climate change, and global interconnectivity, today’s learners are tomorrow’s innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers. Their ideas have the power to redefine industries, influence societies, and build more inclusive and sustainable communities.

Modern education is evolving beyond textbooks and examinations. It now emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and compassion — the skills that truly prepare students for life.

The rise of AI, digital learning platforms, and experiential education has created new opportunities for students to learn anytime, anywhere. However, with these opportunities come responsibilities — to use technology ethically, to think globally while acting locally, and to pursue learning not just for personal growth but for the collective good.

As we celebrate this day, it’s essential to reflect on the challenges students face today — academic pressure, mental health struggles, and the growing digital divide. Institutions, educators, and policymakers must work together to create environments that nurture curiosity and emotional well-being, ensuring that learning remains a joyful, empowering experience.

World Students’ Day also celebrates the spirit of resilience. Whether adapting to online learning, exploring entrepreneurship, or leading social impact projects, students continue to prove their ability to innovate even in uncertainty.