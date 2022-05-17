World Telecommunication Day 2022: History, Significance & Theme

World Telecommunication Day aims at exhibiting the significance of telecommunication and increasing the awareness of the vital role it does play in our lives. In addition, the World Telecommunication Day also aims at promoting the development of technology in this field.



World Telecommunication Day 2022: Theme

Each year, this day is celebrated under a particular theme, and this year it is Digital technologies for older Individuals and healthy Ageing. This year's theme does emphasize the use of information technologies and their significance to stay healthy, connected and dependent on a physical, emotional and financial level.

Previous year, the day was celebrated under the theme "Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times"

World Telecommunication Day: History & significance

Earlier, the day was celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of the international Telecommunication Union (ITU) on 17th May, 1865. This was also an occasion, where in the first international Telegraph Convention was signed in Paris.

For the first time, the World Telecommunication Day was celebrated in the year 2005 when the World Summit of the Information Society called upon the United Nations General Assembly by declaring 17th Mary as World Information Society Day.

In addition, to end the digital divide in the whole world. This day also aims to make information and communication easily accessible to the individuals living in the remote parts of the rural areas in the world.