World Telecommunications Day
Highlights
World Telecommunications Day celebrates the constant evolution of one of the most important factors of our lives: communication.
The main goal of World Telecommunications Day (WTD) is to highlight the importance of communication and how information travels across the world.
It also aims to increase awareness of how crucial communication is in our lives, and stimulate the development of technologies in the field.
