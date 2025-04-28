World Telugu Consortium successfully hosts 4th International online conference

The World Telugu Consortium (World Telugu Samiti) successfully hosted its 4th International Online Conference. The event ran for nearly five hours, drawing Telugu literary enthusiasts, scholars, and cultural ambassadors from around the world.

The conference opened with an inspiring address by Vanguri Chitten Raju, President of the Vanguri Foundation of America and Chief Advisor to the Samiti, who emphasized the crucial role of literature, storytelling, and philosophy in shaping society.

Chief Guest Sharada Poornashanthi, a renowned author from America, spoke on the Ramayanas of Valmiki and Kamba, delving into Sanatana dharma, modern secular thought, and evolving literary values.

Vamsi Ramraju, founder of the World Telugu Samiti, highlighted the need to blend tradition with modernity and promote literature among students, while Lalitha Ram, co-founder of the Consortium, urged youth to embrace Telugu and world literature passionately.

The event was expertly moderated by Radhika Mangipudi, SreehavishaKaparthi, and Shameer Janaki Devi, keeping participants engaged across two thematic days: "Our Culture and Seven-Hued Values in Literature" and "Bhakti—The Essential Skill for Life in Literature."

Eminent speakers from India, America, Qatar, Botswana, Australia, and Japan enriched the sessions, making the conference a truly global affair.