Yami Gautam Turns HT Brunch Girl For The Magazine Cover Page
It was a couple of days back we have seen Janhvi Kapoor turning to cover girl with her little cutie pie pet dog. Her sister Khushi turned into a photographer and made us go stunned with her amazing talent.
Now, it's the turn of the Bollywood lass Yami Gautam. This Kabil girl became the cover girl of Hindustan Times Brunch magazine and posed along with her sister Surilie.
Here is the magazine cover page… Have a look!
Repost from @jamalshaikh using @RepostRegramApp - Sisters separated by quarantine: how Bollywood star @yamigautam and Punjabi film actor @s_u_r_i_l_i_e are keeping their heads up and their act together. ••• #SiblingRevelry by @ananyag81 Photos shot (before lockdown) exclusively for @htbrunch by @rohanshrestha Styling by @alliaalrufai Makeup by @nehaseehra Hair by @mikedesir On this cover, Yami wears a top and skirt by @zaraindiaofficial Surilie wears a dress by @onlyindia
Yami and Surilie are seen sitting together where Yami is seen placing her head on Surilie's head. Both are seen wearing western attires and in long bob haircuts. The photoshoot is done before the lock down period and after the lock down has been announced unfortunately these sisters stayed away from each other due to quarantine.
The title of the magazine also is the same… 'Sisters In Quarantine'!
Fun conversations with your favourite Bollywood stars. We talk to Yami Gautam about how to #quarantineandchill, if you are stuck in the city alone Sunday at 6pm! Don't miss this InstaLive on @htbrunch @yamigautam #weekendswithHTbrunch #exclusiveinterview #actorswelove #actorstudio #quarantinelife #indialockdown #selfisolation #bollywood #actorslife #iglive #instalive #weekendvibes #homesick #quarantine #quarantinealone
There is another surprise for all the fans… This girl will go live on Instagram @ 6 PM today. HT Brunch is going to organize this live chat and it will reveal Yami's hacks on surviving solo away from home during the quarantine period. This program is named as 'Fun Conversations With Your Favourite Stars'…
Fun conversations with your favourite Bollywood stars. We talk to Konkona Sen Sharma about the idea of home and the nostalgia that is Kolkata! Sunday at 5pm! Don't miss this InstaLive on @htbrunch @konkona #weekendswithHTbrunch #exclusiveinterview #actorswelove #actorstudio #quarantinelife #indialockdown #selfisolation #bollywood #actorslife #iglive #instalive #weekendvibes #kolkata #nostalgia
Even we have the Bollywood versatile actress Konkona Sen Sharma to have a Brunch Date with her fans by going live on Instagram @ 5 PM today. Konkona will be taking her fans on a virtual nostalgia trip to Kolkata…
So guys, don't miss this opportunity of meeting your favy stars virtually through Instagram… Stay connected and enjoy the live chat!!!