Yami Gautam Turns HT Brunch Girl For The Magazine Cover Page

It was a couple of days back we have seen Janhvi Kapoor turning to cover girl with her little cutie pie pet dog. Her sister Khushi turned into a photographer and made us go stunned with her amazing talent.

Now, it's the turn of the Bollywood lass Yami Gautam. This Kabil girl became the cover girl of Hindustan Times Brunch magazine and posed along with her sister Surilie.

Here is the magazine cover page… Have a look!





Yami and Surilie are seen sitting together where Yami is seen placing her head on Surilie's head. Both are seen wearing western attires and in long bob haircuts. The photoshoot is done before the lock down period and after the lock down has been announced unfortunately these sisters stayed away from each other due to quarantine.

The title of the magazine also is the same… 'Sisters In Quarantine'!





There is another surprise for all the fans… This girl will go live on Instagram @ 6 PM today. HT Brunch is going to organize this live chat and it will reveal Yami's hacks on surviving solo away from home during the quarantine period. This program is named as 'Fun Conversations With Your Favourite Stars'…





Even we have the Bollywood versatile actress Konkona Sen Sharma to have a Brunch Date with her fans by going live on Instagram @ 5 PM today. Konkona will be taking her fans on a virtual nostalgia trip to Kolkata…

So guys, don't miss this opportunity of meeting your favy stars virtually through Instagram… Stay connected and enjoy the live chat!!!